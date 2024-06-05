Catholic World News

Teamwork is key, Pope tells Croatian soccer players

June 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a June 5 private audience with Croatia’s national soccer team, Pope Francis spoke about the importance of teamwork, “because is a metaphor for social life, in the various environments in which one lives and works together with others.”

The Pope told the players that “a sense of honor, friendship between you and fraternity, loyalty, and self-control” are essential to success as a team. He also told them: “Never forget that fans—especially the young—mirror themselves in you.”

