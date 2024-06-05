Catholic World News

Pakistani government invites Pope Francis to visit nation

June 05, 2024

» Continue to this story on @MohsinnaqviC42

CWN Editor's Note: A week after a brutal mob attack on a Pakistani Christian accused of blasphemy, the Pakistani government invited Pope Francis to visit the nation.

Following a June 3 papal audience, Mohsin Naqvi, the nation’s interior minister, said he was “honored to have had an enlightening meeting with Pope Francis. We discussed our shared commitment to promoting peace and interfaith harmony.”

“On behalf of Prime Minister Mr. Shahbaz Sharif, I extended a warm invitation for him to visit Pakistan,” Naqvi continued. “Pope Francis shared a heartfelt message of peace for the people of Pakistan and emphasized the importance of working together for a peaceful future. Such a visit would be a monumental step towards fostering deeper ties and mutual understanding between our communities.”

Islam is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 248 million (map), the fifth most populous in the world. 97% of Pakistan’s people are Muslim; 2% are Christian, and 1% are Hindu.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!