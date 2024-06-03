Catholic World News

Pakistani Christian dies from mob-violence injuries

June 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Christian man who was severely beaten in a mob attack on May 25 has died of his injuries.

Nazir Masih, a 72-year-old man who had been accused of blasphemy, was saved from immediate death during the riot when police intervened, but succumbed to the injuries he received. His friends insist that he was innocent of the blasphemy charge, saying that it was likely brought by a neighbor with whom he had clashed.

