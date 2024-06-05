Catholic World News

Peruvian cardinal sees Church in Amazon as model for worldwide Church

June 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the leaders of the Ecclesial Conference of the Amazon (CEAMA) and the Pan-Amazonian Ecclesial Network (REPAM) in a June 3 audience.

The Pope “thanked the Church for the work she is doing throughout the Amazon biome and told us to continue working together, because the synodal experience in the Amazon is like a model experience of what life in the universal Church can be like,” said Peruvian Cardinal Pedro Barreto, SJ, CEAMA’s president.

Ecuadorian Bishop Rafael Cob, president of REPAM, described the 2019 Synod of Bishops on the Amazon as “a kairos [opportune moment] of the Spirit that moves and guides the ecclesial journey, to make us dream with joy and hope, with four dreams: social, cultural, ecological and ecclesial.”

