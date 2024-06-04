Catholic World News

Over 1 million attend celebration for feast of Ugandan martyrs

June 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: A massive congregation of over 1 million people—the Fides news service estimated the crowd at 4 million—participated in the June 3 celebration of the feast of St. Charles Lwanga and his companions at their shrine in Namugongo, Uganda.

The shrine, located outside the capital city of Kampala, is built on the site where the Ugandan martyrs were killed, between 1885 and 1887, for having refused to participate in homosexual activities with King Mwanga II. The martyrs were canonized by Pope Paul VI in 1964.

Archbishop Raphael Wokorach of Gulu celebrated the Mass for the feast day, with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in attendance. Along with Ugandans, the congregation included pilgrims from many nearby African countries and elsewhere around the world.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!