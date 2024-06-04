Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Italian Christian Workers’ Associations

June 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis paid tribute to the Christian Associations of Italian Workers (ACLI) as thousands of members gathered in Paul VI Audience Hall to celebrate its 80th anniversary.

The Pope praised the organization as “a place where it is possible to meet the ‘saints next door,’ who do not end up on the front pages of the newspapers, but at times genuinely change things, for good!”

After reflecting on ACLI’s “popular style,” “synodal style,” “democratic style,” “peaceful style,” and “Christian style,” the Pope concluded, “May the Holy Spirit continue to make your work fruitful and to guide you in service to the community. Go forth with joy and in hope!”

