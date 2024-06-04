Catholic World News

Slovak president meets with Pontiff

June 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has received President Zuzana Čaputová of Slovakia, whose five-year term ends on June 15.

During a subsequent meeting with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, and Msgr. Mirosław Wachowski, Undersecretary for Relations with States, the parties discussed the recent assassination attempt against the Slovak prime minister, the EU elections, and the war in Ukraine, according to the Holy See Press Office.

“Inspired by the dialogue with His Holiness Pope Francis during my farewell visit to the Holy See,” Čaputová tweeted. “In these challenging times, His Holiness sends a message to all people of Slovakia: ‘Seek peace among yourselves. Differences are natural, but the way forward is a dialogue. Peace is a delicate flower.’”

Slovakia, a Central European nation of 5.4 million (map), is 85% Christian (and 75% Catholic). Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2021.

