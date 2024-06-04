Catholic World News

Parents are ‘protagonists and primary architects’ of children’s education, Pope writes

June 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office (French)

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to participants in a conference organized by a French school parents’ association, Pope Francis wrote that “you are truly the protagonists and primary architects of your children’s education, but this task requires the help of the whole of society, starting with the school.”

“A strong alliance between school and families allows the transmission of knowledge and at the same time the transmission of human and spiritual values,” he continued. “This educational alliance is therefore an opportunity to promote the integral education of man, in order to guarantee the construction of a more human world and ensure its spiritual dimension.”

The message, dated May 13, was made public on May 31.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!