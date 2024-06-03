Catholic World News

See migrants as image of God’s People, Pope recommends

June 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In his message for the 110th World Day of Migrants and Refugees, Pope Francis suggests that “it is possible to see in the migrants of our time, as in those of every age, a living image of God’s People on their way to the eternal homeland.”

The World Day of Migrants and Refugees will be observed on September 29. But the papal message was released by the Vatican on June 3.

In the message the Pontiff writes:

Emphasizing the synodal dimension allows the Church to rediscover its itinerant nature, as the People of God journeying through history on pilgrimage, “migrating”, we could say, toward the Kingdom of Heaven.

