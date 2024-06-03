Catholic World News

Pontiff encourages inquiries on ‘sustainable finance’

June 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on June 3 with participants in a conference on “fully sustainable finance,” Pope Francis told them: “It is up to you to figure out how to make injustice decrease.”

The Pontiff told the group that “you have set yourselves a noble task: to combine effectiveness and efficiency with integral sustainability, inclusion, and ethics.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

