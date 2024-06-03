Catholic World News

Corpus Christi procession is not sign of pride but invitation, Pope preaches

June 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: On June 2—the day on which the feast of Corpus Christi was observed in many nations, including Italy—Pope Francis presided at Mass at the Archbasilica of Saint John Lateran, prior to a Eucharistic procession to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, where the Pope presided at Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.

God is “not distant and jealous, but close and in solidarity with humanity,” the Pope preached. The Lord is “a God who does not abandon us but always seeks, waits for and accompanies us, even to the point of placing himself, helpless, into our hands, subjecting himself to our acceptance or rejection.”

“His real presence also invites us to be close to our brothers and sisters wherever love calls us,” the Pope added.

