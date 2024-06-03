Catholic World News

Pontiff, international organization leader discuss global financial structure

June 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Sheikh Manssour Bin Mussallam, secretary-general of the Organization for Southern Cooperation, in a May 31 audience.

“We exchanged on the need to transform the international financial architecture to ensure that it addresses the legitimate concerns of our countries of the Greater South and that it better serves the human dimension of development,” Mussallam tweeted. “More particularly, we discussed the [organization’s] Common Leveraging Union of Borrowers (CLUB) and the upcoming meeting of its Ministerial Committee.”

Founded in 2021, the Organization for Southern Cooperation has 28 member states.

