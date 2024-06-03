Catholic World News

Pope to commemorate 10th anniversary of meeting with Israeli, Palestinian leaders

June 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office, has announced that on June 8, Pope Francis will commemorate the tenth anniversary of his prayer for peace with Israeli President Shimon Peres and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The commemoration will serve as a “renewed call for an end to hostilities,” the Vatican newspaper reported.

