Catholic World News

June papal prayer intention: for migrants fleeing their homes

June 01, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s June prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “that migrants fleeing from war or hunger, forced to undertake journeys full of danger and violence, find welcome and new opportunities in the countries that receive them.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!