Nigeria: another kidnapped priest released

May 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: For the second time in a week, a Catholic priest who had been kidnapped in Nigeria has been set free.

Father Oliver Buba, who was abducted on May 23 in the Adamawa state, was released, evidently unharmed, on May 30.

