Polish abuse victims demand suspension of bishops’ conference president

May 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: 46 Polish abuse victims have called for the suspension of Archbishop Tadeusz Wojda of Gdańsk, the new president of the episcopal conference.

The prelate has been accused of negligence in addressing abuse.

