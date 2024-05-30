Catholic World News

Catholic Relief Services unable to deliver aid in Gaza

May 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic Relief Services (CRS) has been unable to provide humanitarian aid to needy residents in the south Gaza Strip because of the Israeli offensive in Rafah.

CRS staff members left the area early in May, responding to an evacuation order from Israeli defense authorities.

