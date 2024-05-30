Catholic World News

DR Congo bishops deny involvement in failed coup attempt

May 30, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The secretary-general of the National Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO) has denied that bishops and an official of the apostolic nunciature were involved in a May 19 coup attempt against President Félix Tshisekedi.

Refuting three rumors on social media, Msgr. Donatien Nshole insisted that leading bishops have not met with the coup leader since 2017, that the chargé d’affaires was not present during the coup, and that the hierarchy was not involved.

The last charge was made by an Italian priest who ministers in Diocese of Lisala. This priest, said Msgr. Nishole, “lives free from any ties with his diocese in Italy. This is a person whose dossier is being handled by the Church hierarchy due to his behavior.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!