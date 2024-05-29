Catholic World News

German lay group questions further cooperation with bishops’ conference

May 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK) has charged that the German bishops “severely jeopardized” their cooperation by refusing to approve the appointment of a theologian as leader of a youth association.

The general assembly of the ZdK—the group that formed a partnership with the bishops’ conference to promote the “Synodal Path”—overwhelmingly endorsed a resolution warning that they would “reserve the right to decide on further cooperation” with the episcopal conference.

