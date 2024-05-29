Catholic World News

Cancel foreign debt of poor countries, Vatican envoy urges

May 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s representative called upon wealthy countries to cancel the debt owed by impoverished lands, in an address to the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States.

Msgr. Robert Murphy said: “Debt cancellation is not just a matter of economic or development policy, but a moral imperative rooted in the principles of justice and solidarity.”

