Pope pleads for children in war-torn countries

May 29, 2024

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In what has become a regular feature of his public audiences, Pope Francis made an appeal for peace as he closed his Wednesday audience on May 29.

“Children in war suffer,” the Pope said, relating that he had met recently with children severely wounded by war. “It is very bad, very sad, when a child loses his smile.”

“Let us pray for the Ukrainian children,” the Pope concluded.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

