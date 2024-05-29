Catholic World News

Pope begins series of general audiences on the Holy Spirit and salvation history

May 29, 2024

At his May 29 general audience, held in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis announced the beginning of a series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to the theme of “The Spirit and the Bride: The Holy Spirit guides the people of God to encounter Jesus, our hope.”

In the first audience, entitled “The Spirit of God hovered over the waters,” the Pope said that “today we begin a new series of catecheses on ‘The Spirit and the Bride,’ focusing on how the Holy Spirit guides God’s people throughout salvation history,” according to the Vatican’s summary of his remarks.

The summary continued:

From the very beginning, the Spirit of God is at work, bringing order and beauty out of chaos. This ongoing transformation is fully realized in Jesus Christ. Saint Paul tells us that “creation has been groaning in travail,” (Rom 8:22) a reality that remains true, and emphasizes our need to address both our internal and external chaos. In light of this, Saint Francis of Assisi offers contemplation and praise as a remedy and demonstrates how to embrace creation freely. Let us then invite the Spirit of God into our lives, to transform our hearts and heal our world: “Come Holy Spirit, Creator come, enlighten our minds and fill with heavenly grace the hearts you have created.”

