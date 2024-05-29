Catholic World News

Pope promotes German bishop who favored Synodal Way recommendations

May 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has promoted a proponent of the German Synodal Way’s recommendations, transferring him from the office of auxiliary bishop of Paderborn to the office of bishop of Osnabrück.

Bishop Dominicus Meier, OSB, voter in favor of all the recommendations of the Synodal Way, according to Katholisch.de, including measures in favor of women’s ordination to the diaconate, lay preaching, same-sex blessings, a reexamination of the discipline of priestly celibacy, and greater acceptance of the transgender agenda.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

