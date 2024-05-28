Catholic World News

Bangladesh archbishop denies plan to ‘carve out a Christian country’

May 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bejoy D’Cruze of Dhaka has rejected as “absurd” a claim by the country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that Christians want to “carve out a Christian country, taking parts of Bangladesh and Myanmar.”

The Christians who form a tiny (<1%) minority of the population of Bangladesh are “surprised and worried” by the prime minister’s claim, the archbishop reported. Suggesting that the statement could increase hostility toward Christians, he urged government leaders to ensure that “if need be protection should be given to the Christian community.”

