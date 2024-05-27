Catholic World News

Did Pope say seminaries should not admit homosexuals?

May 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on Repubblica (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis told Italian bishops that homosexuals should not be admitted to seminaries, according to unconfirmed Italian newspaper reports.

La Repubblica said that the Pope used a highly derogatory term for homosexuals during a May 20 talk to the Italian hierarchy. Corriere della Sera essentially confirmed the content of Pope’s message.

The Pope’s session with the Italian bishops was not open to the press, and the Vatican has not yet released a text of the Pope’s remarks.

Although a 2005 Vatican document said that homosexual men should not be admitted to seminaries, that directive has been widely ignored. And the statement by Pope Francis, if accurately reported, would contrast sharply with previous public statements in which he has expressed sympathy for homosexuals.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!