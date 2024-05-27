Catholic World News

Nigerian priest freed by kidnappers

May 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Father Basil Gbuzuo, who was kidnapped on May 15, has been set free.

The Diocese of Onitsha reported that the priest had been “abandoned by his captors” on May 23, and made his way to a nearby Catholic church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!