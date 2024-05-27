Catholic World News

Papal condolences after deadly landslide in Papua New Guinea

May 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message of sympathy to Papua New Guinea after a devastating landslide there.

The Pontiff is due to visit Papua New Guinea in September.

