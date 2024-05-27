Catholic World News

Communion, creativity, tenacity: papal encouragement for Pontifical Mission Societies

May 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the national directors of the Pontifical Mission Societies in a May 25 audience and reflected on “three fundamental characteristics of the divine mission that have been present from the beginning: communion, creativity and tenacity.”

“When we contemplate the Trinity, we see that God is a communion of persons, a mystery of love,” the Pope said. “The love with which God comes to seek and save us, rooted in his being One and Triune, is also the basis of the missionary nature of the pilgrim Church on earth.”

“In this perspective, we are called to live a spirituality of communion with God and with our brothers and sisters,” the Pope continued. “Christian mission is not about transmitting some abstract truth or religious conviction, but, first and foremost, is for enabling those we meet to have a fundamental experience of God’s love.”

The Pope described the “spirituality of missionary communion” as “the foundation of the Church’s current synodal journey.”

Also present at the audience were the pro-prefect and secretary of the Dicastery for Evangelization’s Section for the First Evangelization and New Particular Churches. As a result of the 2022 reorganization of the Roman Curia, the Pope himself is prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, which is now composed of two sections, each led by a pro-prefect and secretary.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!