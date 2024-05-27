Catholic World News

Papal telegram follows university rector’s suicide

May 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, has sent a telegram of condolence in the Pope’s name following the suicide of Franco Anelli, 60.

Anelli was named rector of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart (Milan), Italy’s largest Catholic university, in 2012.

“In recalling his commitment to the promotion of Christian values in the university environment, fostering dialogue with the new generations, the Holy Father entrusts him to Divine Mercy,” Cardinal Parolin said in the telegram, addressed to the university and to the Agostino Gemelli Hospital Foundation.

