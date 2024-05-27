Catholic World News

Be proud of your uniform, committed to peace: papal message to military pilgrims at Lourdes

May 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, sent a message on behalf of Pope Francis to participants in the 64th International Military Pilgrimage to Lourdes.

The Pope “gives thanks to God for this annual meeting at the blessed Grotto of Massabielle, which enables you to forge bonds of friendship, to share the human and spiritual riches that each of you brings, to share moments of joy, and to find in common prayer and exchange the strength needed to overcome the trials, anxieties and loneliness that you often experience in the course of your various commitments,” Cardinal Parolin wrote. “May you strengthen your conviction that love is stronger than hatred and division, and that you too are called to play an irreplaceable role for the common good and the service of peace in the world.”

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, led the pilgrimage.

