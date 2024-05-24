Catholic World News

Australian Mass attendance shows 5-year decline

May 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The proportion of Australian Catholics attending Sunday Mass dropped by nearly one-third between 2016 and 2021, a new study shows.

Although much of the decline could be attributed to the Covid lockdown, which was particularly severe in Australia, the Australian Catholic Mass Attendance Report said that demographic changes were important factors as well.

