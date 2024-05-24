Catholic World News

Florida priest faces charges for preventing desecration of Eucharist

May 24, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A Florida priest has been charged with assault after he bit a woman who was trying to steal the Blessed Sacrament.

Father Fidel Rodriguez admits that he bit the forearm of a woman who grabbed at the ciborium as he was distributing Communion. The woman— who had been denied Communion because of her behavior— said: “I just wanted a cookie.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!