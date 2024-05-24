Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Jesuit educators

May 24, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on May 24 with Jesuit members of the International Commission on the Apostolate of Education, and encouraged them to help young people “discover in service to others and in academic rigor the construction of the common good.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!