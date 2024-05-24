Catholic World News

Pope thanks plastic surgeons for helping sick children, reflects on authentic beauty

May 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received participants in a conference of plastic surgeons in a May 23 audience.

“I welcome you with a smile on our lips, natural, not remodeled,” he said. “In one of your cooperation projects, you try to bring a smile to the faces of many sick children and, by helping them, you also bring it to their families and, in a certain sense, society as a whole. Thank you for this discreet service to others.”

The Pontiff added that “as people, as doctors, as Christians, we know that our faces are destined to reflect a beauty that goes beyond what can be perceived with the eyes of the body. A beauty that is not subject to the planned trends of the fashion business, the business of culture, the culture of appearances, but which connects to the truth of humanity, to its most intimate being, which we cannot disfigure.”

