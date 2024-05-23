Catholic World News

In best health-care situation, everyone heals together, Pope says

May 23, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Taking care of others is good for us,” Pope Francis said in a May 23 audience with members of two different women’s religious orders devoted to health care. “It heals us—not only the body but also the heart.”

The Pope told members of the Sisters Hospitallers of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Daughters of St. Camillus that ideally “everyone heals together.” Representatives of the two religious communities were in Rome for their general chapter meetings.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

