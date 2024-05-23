Catholic World News

Spanish Poor Clare community announces break from Church

May 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A community of 16 Poor Clare sisters in Belorado, Spain, has announced that it is leaving the Church.

“From the Throne of Peter we have been receiving contradiction, confusion and doublespeak, ambiguity, lack of clear doctrine which is all the more necessary in stormy times, to hold the rudder more firmly,” the mother abbess of the monastery said in an open letter.

The community has placed itself under the jurisdiction of “Bishop” Pablo de Rojas Sánchez-Franco, who was excommunicated in 2019. Born in 1981, Rojas Sánchez-Franco holds there has been no legitimate pope since Pius XII and claims he was ordained a priest and a bishop by a bishop of the Palmarian Catholic Church.

