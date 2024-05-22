Catholic World News

At audience, Pope renews prayers for peace

May 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis once again repeated his prayers for peace at the conclusion of his weekly audience on May 22, lamenting that “war fought piecemeal” in different areas really amounts to a “world war.”

The Pope spoke of “martyred Ukraine,” Israel and Palestine. He then added: “Let us not forget Myanmar, and let us not forget so many countries at war.”

