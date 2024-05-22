Catholic World News

Priest returns to parish in Gaza

May 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Gabriel Romanelli, the pastor of Holy Family church in Gaza City, has returned to his parish, having been absent since the start of the war there.

Father Romanelli had planned to return the parish last October 6 after a short trip, but was delayed, and then could not return because of the fighting. He finally traveled back to the parish with Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, who visited last week.

