Pope contrasts palliative care, euthanasia

May 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to participants in a Vatican conference on palliative care, Pope Francis stressed the difference between palliative care and euthanasia.

Palliative care, the Pontiff said, is “above all a concrete sign of closeness and solidarity with our brothers and sisters who are suffering.” He described euthanasia as “a failure of love, a reflection of the ‘throwaway culture’”

