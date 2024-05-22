Catholic World News

Pope praises ecumenism in talk to Hong Kong group

May 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on May 22 to a delegation from the Hong Kong Christian Council, Pope Francis recalled the ecumenical approach of the late Orthodox Bishop Zizioulas, who said that the world’s Christians will only come fully together in faith at the Last Judgment, but “in the meantime we must pray together and work together.”

