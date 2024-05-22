Catholic World News

Vatican hosts youth ministry congress in preparation for World Youth Day in Seoul

May 22, 2024

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life has organized a three-day International Congress on Youth Ministry as part of the preparations for the 2027 World Youth Day in Seoul, South Korea.

Episcopal conferences have sent a total of 300 delegates from 110 nations to the congress, which begins on May 23, and whose theme is “For a synodal youth ministry: new styles and leadership strategies.”

Congress participants will also examine the themes of Christus Vivit, Pope Francis’s 2019 apostolic exhortation, which followed the 15th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops (2018), devoted to “Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!