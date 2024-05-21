Catholic World News

Young German priests unenthused with ‘Synodal Path’

May 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A survey of newly ordained Catholic priests in Germany has found little support for the liberal reforms that have been touted by Church leaders as part of their ‘Synodal Path.’

The survey of priests ordained between 2010 and 2021 found only minorities favoring the ordination of female priests (25.7%), the end of priestly celibacy (29.6%), and greater democracy in Church governance (30.3%).

In contrast, large majorities said that true reform would require more emphasis on fundamental Church teaching (75.7%) and greater spiritual depth (80.3%).

