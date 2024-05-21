Catholic World News

Cardinal Pizzaballa gives grim report after visit to Gaza

May 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “The scale of the destruction I witnessed is unbelievable,” Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, reported after a visit to Gaza.

The cardinal told reporters that residents of Gaza are suffering from shortages of food and water, a lack of electricity, and constant fear as the war there conintues.

Nevertheless he praised the Christians of Gaza for their faith. “The perseverance of the faithful of Gaza in celebrating Mass and adoring Christ in the Eucharist, the Bread of Life, without any interruptions or weariness, has indeed lifted their spirits and instilled in them strength, hope, and joy,” Cardinal Pizzaballa said.

