After decades of non-stop increases, share of non-religious Americans has plateaued

May 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Ryan Burge, a statistician and professor at Eastern Illinois University, has found that “the share of non-religious Americans has stopped rising in any meaningful way.”

The share of “nones” rose from 21% to 30% between 2008 and 2013, but has plateaued around 35% in recent years, writes Burge.

“The share of Catholics doesn’t really change that much from one generation to another,” he added. “It just hovers around 20%, whether it’s Boomers or Gen Z. It’s the Protestant share that takes a beating.”

