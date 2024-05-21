Catholic World News

Cardinal Zuppi laments poverty in Italy

May 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, lamented poverty in Italy as he opened the conference’s 79th general assembly.

The health of the country is of particular concern,” he said. “It is increasingly difficult to get out of the abyss of destitution.”

“Furthermore, the generation gap is widening,” he added. “Young people are increasingly exposed to economic hardship and the gap created by those who tend to drift away from political participation and voluntary work is increasing.”

