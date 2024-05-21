Catholic World News

Pope urges New Horizons Community to safeguard its charism

May 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a video message (Italian text) to Chiara Amirante, foundress of the New Horizons Community, commemorating the 30th anniversary of its founding.

“I greet first of all Chiara, who has been chosen by the Lord to carry forward this movement, this breath of the Spirit that has awakened so many consciences,” the Pope said.

“Whenever a movement develops, there is a danger that the charism may become diluted and lose the strength it had at the beginning,” the Pope added, as he advised “prayer – one cannot go forward without prayer – and courage – do not lose that boldness, that courage to carry it forward.”

Noting that members “expressly reach out to people who are in situations of hardship, marginalization and material and moral poverty,” the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life offers an overview of the community in its Directory of Associations. The Vatican recognized the New Horizons Community as an international private association of the faithful in 2010.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

