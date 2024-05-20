Catholic World News

Justice Department investigating conditions at Catholic migrant facility in Pennsylvania

May 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on CatholicVote

CWN Editor's Note: The US Department of Justice is investigating complaints that migrant children are living in “deplorable” conditions in a Catholic institution in Pennsylvania.

Internal messages obtained via a Freedom of Access to Information Act request by the American Accountability Foundation highlight complaints about the Journey of Hope facility, run under a government contract and led by Sister Linda Yankoski.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

