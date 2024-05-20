Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Loyola-Chicago students

May 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At a May 20 audience with students from Loyola University in Chicago, Pope Francis encouraged them to draw upon the school’s Jesuit heritage. “In order to move forward you should always go back to your roots,” he said.

The Pope urged the students to maintain hope for the future, “which is the anchor on the shore and we cling to its rope.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

