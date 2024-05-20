Catholic World News

Record 18,000 complete Chartres pilgrimage

May 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on Ouest France

CWN Editor's Note: A record 18,000 traditionalist Catholics concluded an annual pilgrimage with an outdoor Latin Mass at the cathedral at Chartres, France on May 20.

The pilgrimage, held annually sine 1983, brings together a growing group of mostly young Catholics seeking the restoration of the traditional liturgy. This year organizers were forced to close off registration as the number of pilgrims exceeded their capacity.

A second pilgrimage, organized by the Society of St Pius X, concluding in Paris, drew another 7,000 participants.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!