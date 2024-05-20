Catholic World News

Papal envoy attends inauguration of Taiwan’s president

May 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Brown, the Vatican nuncio in the Philippines, traveled to Taiwan to attend the inauguration of President Lai Ching-Te on May 20.

The Holy See has maintained diplomatic ties with Taiwan for over 80 years. The Vatican representation in Taiwan— currently headed by Archbishop Stefano Mazzotti as chargé d’affaires— is a source of friction in Rome’s relationship with China.

